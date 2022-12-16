New Horizon Online Co-Op Game Confirmed In Job Listing

Guerrilla Games says the online project will feature "a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look."

By on

Comments

Aloy's adventures will continue in the Horizon universe, but Guerrilla Games is also working on a separate multiplayer title in the franchise. There's no official name yet or a release window, but the developer is hiring staff for an online co-op project.

Guerrilla Games confirmed this new entry in the Horizon series on Twitter with a job listings sheet. The open positions posting mentions the developer is hiring in Amsterdam for single-player, online, and external project teams.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Official Trailer (Deku, Bakugo, All Might, Ochaco)
  2. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  3. Fortnite My Hero Training Gym Creative Mode Gameplay
  4. Valve Talks The Next Steam Deck | GameSpot News
  5. Best Xbox Games Of 2022
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  7. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Bakugo Victory Royale Gameplay
  8. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  9. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  10. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  11. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  12. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Horizon Forbidden West Review

"A new internal team is developing a separate online project set in Horizon's universe," Guerrilla Games said. "Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together."

Some of the job listings for the online project include: stylized world artist, lead combat designer, lead quest designer, player engagement designer, and principal writer. This has reportedly been cooking at Guerrilla for quite a while. In October, a Horizon multiplayer spin-off was supposedly in the works, something the developer has wanted to pursue since the original Horizon Zero Dawn.

There is also reportedly a Horizon MMO in development at NCSoft. The studio has expertise in the genre as it's behind the Lineage and Guild War franchises. Sony also stated earlier this year that live-service games are a part of its future plans.

Guerrilla Games doesn't confirm this MMO title, but as mentioned, does list external projects in the job listing. On top of that, Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming to PSVR 2 in February, and Netflix has a Horizon Zero Dawn show in production.

Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)