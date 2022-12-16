New Horizon Online Co-Op Game Confirmed In Job Listing

Aloy's adventures will continue in the Horizon universe, but Guerrilla Games is also working on a separate multiplayer title in the franchise. There's no official name yet or a release window, but the developer is hiring staff for an online co-op project.

Guerrilla Games confirmed this new entry in the Horizon series on Twitter with a job listings sheet. The open positions posting mentions the developer is hiring in Amsterdam for single-player, online, and external project teams.

"A new internal team is developing a separate online project set in Horizon's universe," Guerrilla Games said. "Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together."

Some of the job listings for the online project include: stylized world artist, lead combat designer, lead quest designer, player engagement designer, and principal writer. This has reportedly been cooking at Guerrilla for quite a while. In October, a Horizon multiplayer spin-off was supposedly in the works, something the developer has wanted to pursue since the original Horizon Zero Dawn.

There is also reportedly a Horizon MMO in development at NCSoft. The studio has expertise in the genre as it's behind the Lineage and Guild War franchises. Sony also stated earlier this year that live-service games are a part of its future plans.

Guerrilla Games doesn't confirm this MMO title, but as mentioned, does list external projects in the job listing. On top of that, Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming to PSVR 2 in February, and Netflix has a Horizon Zero Dawn show in production.