New Harry Potter Game Doesn't Mean Dev Will Stop Supporting Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go developer Niantic Labs recently announced a new Pokemon AR game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Some wondered what this might mean for the ongoing development and support of Pokemon Go. Now, Niantic has pledged that it is staying "100 percent committed" to Pokemon Go, with more "amazing features" coming soon.

"We are 100% committed to creating an ever-changing and growing game that gets our players exploring, meeting each other, and deepening their connection to the Pokemon universe," Niantic explained in a blog post (via DualShockers). "We're actively expanding the Pokemon GO development team to build many more amazing features in 2018."

Niantic plans to start talking about "upcoming improvements to certain features" in Pokemon Go this week, so keep checking back for more.

Niantic also pointed out that it is working on Wizards Unite alongside the game development team at Harry Potter publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, so it's sharing some of the workload. Additionally, support for Niantic's earlier game, Ingress, continues. All three teams--Ingress, Pokemon Go, and Wizards Unite--are hiring right now.

Wizards Unite, which is due to launch in 2018 for mobile devices, lets players walk around the world world collecting power-ups, defending locations, and exploring their environment. You can read more about the game here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

The game is being developed under the umbrella of Portkey Games, which is WB's newly established Harry Potter games division. A new Harry Potter game for consoles is also in the works under the banner of Portkey Games.