New Ghost Recon: Wildlands Update For Ghost War Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

Ubisoft has released a new update for Ghost Recon: Wildlands' recently added PvP mode, Ghost War. The Interference update is now available for free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it adds new maps, gear, and other content to the competitive multiplayer mode.

The biggest addition in the update is Uplink, a new objective-based game mode for Ghost War. Ubisoft describes Uplink as a "4v4 objective-based mode in which rival teams fight for the control of an access point situated at the center of the map." The mode features four exclusive maps--Warehouse, Oil Rush, Burn Out, and Sub Factory--which Ubisoft says were "carefully chosen to provide diverse tactic conditions."

Along with the new game mode, the Interference update introduces a new class, the Disruptor. This class can scramble an opponent's HUD when they get too close, similar to jammers from the Fallen Ghosts expansion. The Disruptor class is available early for season pass and Ghost War pass holders; all other players will be able to unlock or purchase the class beginning next week.

Ubisoft has also shared a roadmap of its planned content for Wildlands' Ghost War mode. The next update is slated to roll our in December and is called Jungle Storm, with a subsequent update scheduled to follow every month through April. Like Interference, each new Ghost War update will add new modes, classes, maps, and more to the shooter. You can take a look at the roadmap graphic above.

Ghost War was released as a free update to Ghost Recon: Wildlands last month, but players who own the game's season pass or Ghost War pass will get access to every new class a week early. To commemorate the launch of the Interference update, Ubisoft is selling the Ghost War pass separately on all digital stores for $15. Ghost Recon: Wildlands will be one of the many games you can pick up on sale this Black Friday, with Walmart offering it for $19. You can find a selection of patch notes for the Interference update below or read more about it on the Ghost Recon: Wildlands website.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Interference Update Patch Notes

PvP fixes:

Fixed an issue where the name and description for the Thermal Vision Perk were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the weapon icon was missing in the kill log for P12 (Scout Class), P45T (Artillery Class), and 5.7 USG (Tank) pistols.

Fixed an issue where the Aim Assist would reset to ON at the beginning of every round.

Fixed an issue where the aiming and damage UI circle of the Mortar drone was not shown on the surface of the water.

Fixed an issue where the medic drone mark remained active on the HUD for all other classes with a drone in bag.

Fixed an issue where the enemy sound marker was not showing on the tacmap when spectating.

Fixed an issue where the suppression bubble of the first player would shield other players behind him in a line.

Fixed an issue where the maximum ping distance shown in spectate mode was limited to 148 m.

PC-specific changes:

Fixed an issue where the player would become invincible as long as the top bar of the game, while set to windowed mode, was clicked and held.

Fixed an issue where changing the helicopter pitch invert Y-axis on the mouse would also affect pitching up and down from the keyboard.

Balancing:

Recruit: The drone has been removed from his loadout.

The drone has been removed from his loadout. Tech: Increased HP by 30%.

Increased HP by 30%. Pointman: Increased HP by 10%.

Increased HP by 10%. Sniper: Removed mines and reduced damage; Assault Classes will need two body shots.

Removed mines and reduced damage; Assault Classes will need two body shots. Enforcer: Made it possible to change his weapon’s scope.

Made it possible to change his weapon’s scope. Ranger: Increased stamina by 50% and increased effectiveness of PSG submachine gun.

Increased stamina by 50% and increased effectiveness of PSG submachine gun. Sentinel: Improved interface to make tracking easier.

Improved interface to make tracking easier. Diversionist: Increased drone’s battery.

Maps:

Quarry: South spawn point has been moved forward and more cover has been added.

South spawn point has been moved forward and more cover has been added. Dust Town: Streamlined the map layout and removed part of the map that was too easy to defend.

Streamlined the map layout and removed part of the map that was too easy to defend. Coca Farm: This map has been temporarily removed from quickplay rotation. It’s still available in Custom Match.

Weapons:

Most classes can now choose their handguns from a wider selection.

Alternate scope attachments have been added.

Removed the damage reduction from having a suppressor equipped.

Ability to holster weapons have been removed.

Other improvements:

Leaving ongoing matches will now result in time-out penalties.

Matchmaking was tweaked so that beginner players have better chances to encounter appropriate opponents.

Reduced the amount of XP required to reach each level so players will progress quicker. Some issues related to the functionality of the progression UI have also been fixed.

