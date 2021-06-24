New Borderlands 3 Update Adds Cross-Play And Increases Level Cap

A new update for Borderlands 3 has rolled out on most platforms that makes some changes to the looter-shooter, particularly enabling cross-play support.

Cross-play lets users on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S play together through SHiFT Matchmaking. Because of that, players must create a display name--which has to be unique, between 3-16 characters long, and contain no special symbols--to enable the feature. The display name can be changed on the SHiFT website or in the game's menu. Back in May, publisher Gearbox Software said cross-play would not launch on PlayStation consoles, and it remains unclear if the feature will hit PS4 and PS5.

The new update also bumps up the maximum level cap to 72. There are now 70 more skill points for players to play around with.

The Revengeance of Revenge of the Cartels, a riff on the 2020 seasonal event Revenge of the Cartels, debuts. Players must eliminate various Cartel Operatives in the game before taking down Joey Ultraviolet. Again. Completing the challenges unlocks cosmetics for characters and weapons.

As part of the cross-play update, seasonal events no longer have "end dates," meaning the fan-favorite Revenge of the Cartels is here to stay. Events can be perused on the main menu, where players can replay them endlessly. However, this infinite replayability only applies to seasonal events; players cannot go back into previous mini-events like the Arms Race and True Trials.

Elsewhere, the True Trials is set to wrap up on July 1, with all six of the mini-event's effects active until its conclusion. This means all Trials bosses will get significant buffs and drop their respective Legendaries when defeated. Furthermore, the end chest for each Trial will be full of Legendary loot.

In other Borderlands news, Gearbox unveiled Tiny Tina's Wonderlands during E3 2021. A completely standalone spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.