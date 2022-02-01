New Bloodborne Comic Coming As Part Of Free Comic Book Day

A free Bloodborne comic is coming on May 7 as part of this year's Free Comic Book Day, and will serve as an exclusive lead-in to a new Titan Comics series also set to release in May.

For those not in the know, Free Comic Book Day is an annual event on the first Saturday of May that sees nearly every major comic book publisher release free comics. Those comics can then be snagged at no cost at your local comic book shop.

It's time to reveal the cover of our FREE COMIC BOOK DAY title Bloodborne #1, the exclusive lead-in to an epic new series, launching May 2022!

As for what the Bloodborne comic (or the series it serves to introduce) is about, here's the official description via the Free Comic Book Day website:

"Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of night, families and faith will be tested."

That's not a lot to go on, but hey, it's free. Oftentimes these free comics will serve as entry points into upcoming storylines or one-off stories. Other free comics coming as part of this year's event include Spider-Man/Venom #1 from Marvel, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic from IDW, and a Stranger Things comic from Dark Horse Comics. You can find a store participating in the event near you here.

This is hardly Titan Comics' first Bloodborne series, with the publisher recently releasing a box set collecting some of its earlier Bloodborne comics which tell stories in the gothic, dark fantasy world seen in From Software's critically-acclaimed RPG. If you need even more free Bloodborne reading material, the first issue of Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep is currently free via Comixology when using the promo code BLOOD1.

Bloodborne recently received a fan-made demake that is currently playable for free on PC, one that looks to be a faithful recreation of the original, albeit one with PS1-era visuals.

From Software's next fantasy RPG, Elden Ring, releases on February 25, with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently teasing that the game will include a number of Easter eggs for fans of previous From Software titles.