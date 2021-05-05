New Biomutant Character Customization And Combat Revealed In Latest Videos

After four years of development, the open-world adventure game Biomutant will be released on May 25. Set in a post-apocalyptic world populated with adorably lethal anthropomorphic creatures, developer Experiment 101's latest preview of the game comes courtesy of Game Informer. In the first video, there are around ten minutes of combat, exploration, and a number of traversal options on display within Biomutant's colorful world.

For potential players wanting to see just what kind of mutant they'll be able to play as, Game Informer's second video is all about character customization. From the options screen dedicated to creating a custom avatar, players will be able to choose which breed of mutant they want to genetically fine-tune, each one having its own stat-based pros and cons.

For example, Primals are agile and dexterous, Dumdons compensate for lower intellect stats with extra brawn, and Rex mutants have an even distribution of stats across multiple categories. As for stats, players can invest in vitality, strength, intellect, charisma, agility, and luck. Each stat doesn't just add extra numbers to a character, it also determines what a player's mutant will look like before they start their adventure.

Resistances can also be selected, allowing a player to resist the effects of heat, biohazards, cold, and radioactivity. The final character customization option is for the type of class that players want to specialize in, of which five will be available. Commandos gain a ranged weapon bonus, Psi-Freaks have psychic energy abilities, Saboteurs are covert dual-wielding explorers, Dead-Eyes are skillful rogues with instant reload abilities, and the Sentinel are defensive experts.

Biomutant launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this month, and will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility. If you'd like to see more of the beautiful environments that can be explored, Experiment 101 released a scenic trailer just last month.