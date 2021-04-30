New Apple iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags, And More Up For Preorder Now

Apple's spring event isn't as predictable as its iPhone-centric one in the fall, but even with that in mind it was certainly a packed one this year. New iMacs, iPads, iPhones, and new products entirely were revealed, all of which are now available for preorder ahead of imminent releases across May. That's if they aren't out already, like the new purple iPhone 12 and Tile-like Air Tags, which you can purchase right now.

The theme of the spring event was certainly the M1--Apple's new ARM-powered chip that has produced amazing results on the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch Pro. Apple went beyond expectations and crammed it in not only a sleek and stylish new iMac, but also both versions of the new iPad Pro. This is Apple's best attempt yet at convincing you that the iPad can be a computer, if you're willing to put up with the prices they demand.