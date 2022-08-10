New Apex Legends Bug Mashes Up Legend Abilities

Apex Legends Season 14 released on August 9 and comes with a pretty unique--if not extremely fun--bug. Similar to a character mashup, the bug apparently gives Legends the ability of other Legends. For example, one player said they were able to use Ash equipped with Loba's teleportation bracelet. The teleport actually worked, and the player dubbed the mashup "Ashloba."

Players on Reddit are reporting other such Legend fusions, like Wraith and Pathfinder, Newcastle and Gibraltar. According to players, the bug seems to occur at random, and they can't choose which Legend gets what other Legends' abilities.

Players are pretty enthusiastic about the bug though, even offering the idea that the bug could be transformed into a limited-time mode. "This actually gives me a great idea for an LTM. You get assigned a legend with other legends abilities, like different passives, tacticals, and ults," Reddit user Oak_Nuggins23 commented on a Reddit post. "No one knows what legend they are really fighting. Jump padding bloodhounds, Seer scanning lifelines, Gibby's bombing pathfinders, Wraiths sending out decoys."

Respawn is investigating the Legends' fusion bug, leaving limited time for any players who want to try triggering it. Apparently, Repawn thinks it could be triggered by selecting a different legend than the featured legend--which could mean if a player chooses one legend in the lobby, and then switches to another legend in the selection screen, the bug then has a probability of occurring.

