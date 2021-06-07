New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items Now Available

A handful of new seasonal items are now available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In celebration of China's Dragon Boat Festival and Korea's Dano Festival, you can purchase festival zongzi and surichwi tteok from Nook Shopping. Both items are available through June 14 and cost 1,000 bells apiece.

To order the new seasonal items, you'll first need to access Nook Shopping from either your NookPhone or the Nook Stop terminal in your island's Resident Services building. After that, open the Special Goods menu at the top, then flip over to the Seasonal tab.

Hi there! I hope you're having a great weekend. Maybe spending some time near the water or on a boat? What a coincidence! Nook Shopping is offering some fun seasonal Dragon Boat Festival items from now through the 14th! The festival itself is celebrated on June 14th. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/JBPwbX8aCF — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) June 6, 2021

A few other seasonal items are available to order this month, as well. In celebration of wedding season, wedding items such as a nuptial bell and doorplate are available in Nook Shopping all June, as are a handful of Father's Day items. The handmade crown and cape for International Children's Day are also back until June 15. You can see the full list of seasonal items and how much they cost below.

Handmade crown -- 300 bells

Handmade cape -- 500 bells

Thank-you Dad mug -- 600 bells

Thank-you Dad apron -- 1,100 bells

Nuptial bell -- 4,500 bells

Nuptial ring pillow -- 2,200 bells

Nuptial doorplate -- 1,400 bells

Flower-petal basket -- 1,200 bells

As part of wedding season, Reese and Cyrus are back at Harv's Island. All month long, you can help the alpacas celebrate their anniversary by taking photos. You can find some wedding clothing and accessories at the Able Sisters' shop this month, as well.

On top of that, summer shells have also begun appearing again for players with Northern Hemisphere islands. Until August, you'll be able to find the special blue shells washed up on your beach and use them to craft summer DIY items. If you weren't able to collect all of those recipes last year, they'll be appearing again in balloons throughout the summer.