New Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Subscription Increases Monthly Cost To $12 For All-Access

Nintendo has added another optional subscription service to its popular mobile title Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, bringing the total monthly cost to $12 for access to everything the game has to offer.

This third subscription service is called the Merry Memories Plan and joins the game alongside today’s version 5.0 update. For $1 per month, it grants users access to a customizable in-game planner that keeps them abreast of event schedules and provides information on items. Additionally, the subscription includes a monthly bonus of 20 Leaf Tickets--Pocket Camp’s premium currency--and seasonal event items.

Players can use Leaf Tickets to buy stickers and interior and exterior designs to personalize their planner, though Nintendo states that one design can be chosen for free when joining the plan as an extra incentive for signing up. There’s even an option for counting daily steps within the planner by linking the app with Google Fit on Android or the Health app on iOS.

Merry Memories Plan is the cheapest of the game’s Pocket Camp Club subscriptions thus far, with the Happy Helper Plan and Furniture & Fashion Plan running players $3 and $8 per month, respectively. Combining all of the plans together brings the monthly cost to $12, making it more expensive than ever to invest fully in the app. Luckily, players can join any of the three subscriptions separately.

Other notable features being added in the version 5.0 update include more animals at campsites and a new smart device widget that players can click to open the app.