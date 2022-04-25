Netflix Will Offer Nearly 50 Games By End of 2022

Netflix is currently looking to bolster its business by exploring other content opportunities. According to The Washington Post, video games are a specific focus and Netflix intends to offer nearly 50 mobiles for people to play by the end of the year.

After its announcement that it intended to explore the space last July, Netflix has been getting more into gaming. Since then, it has hired several different executives in key positions over the last few months. While at the same time, Netflix has released mobile games such as “Stranger Things: 1984.”

Video games have become a fertile ground for the company. Not only has it turned shows like Stranger Things into mobile games, but it has also adapted popular gaming franchises like League of Legends into shows like Arcane.

The news comes following the revelation that Netflix had lost more than a third of this valued stock on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. It’s reported that it lost over 700,000 subscribers after pulling Netflix out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

For its part, Netflix attributed the loss of subscribers to competitors such as Hulu and Disney+, as well as the practice of password sharing.

Netflix owns Texas-based mobile studio Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, which is located in Finland, and Night School Studio, which operates out of California.