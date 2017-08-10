Netflix Renews Wrestling Show Glow

Netflix's wrestling show Glow (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) will return for a second season. The streaming giant today announced that it renewed the show, though there is no word as of yet as to when Season 2 will air or what might be new this time.

The announcement came on Twitter, where Netflix shared the teaser video below.

All 10 episodes in the first season of Glow were released at the end of June, so the renewal order came pretty quickly.

Glow tells the fictional tale of a women's wrestling federation during the '80s. It was created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive and is co-executive produced by Jenji Kohan. Kohan created Weeds and Orange is the New Black.

Via Collider, the show stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Sunita Mani, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, and Kia Stevens.

The show features real wrestlers, too, and you can check out GameSpot's gallery here to see a roundup of all of them.