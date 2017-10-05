Netflix Increases Subscription Prices In The US Ahead Of Stranger Things: Season 2 Release

With the second season of one of Netflix's most well-known shows, Stranger Things, releasing later this month, the streaming service has announced changes to its subscription prices in the United States. Some but not all of its subscription options are now more expensive for US customers.

The standard $10 per month option increases by $1 to $11, while the 4K-supporting $12 tier jumps up $2 to $14. At least for the time being, the basic $8 plan will remain at its current price. These prices are in effect for new customers as of today, while those who already subscribe will see the higher charges in an upcoming billing cycle, according to a Netflix statement shared with CNET.

"Starting Oct. 19, members will be notified at least 30 days in advance, based on billing cycle, on when they will see the price change," the company said. "Members will be notified with an email and also see a notification within the service. The price change will roll out to members over the course of the next several months."

It's been two years since Netflix prices last increased in the US. At the time, the standard tier went from $9 to $10, while the $8 option remained at that price.

Stranger Things: Season 2 is the biggest release on the service this month, but also coming up is another season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Hateful Eight, and a Patton Oswalt comedy special. You can see everything that's releasing in our roundup of what's new on Netflix in October.