Netflix Aims To Be 'Big Leader' In Video Games
Co-founder Reed Hastings seems focused on expanding the streaming company's foothold in the competitive space.
It's not some sort of side quest. Netflix is taking gaming seriously, according to Vox. Reed Hastings, the streaming service's co-founder and co-CEO, spoke at the New York Times Dealbook conference today and reinforced the company's expansion into video games.
Hastings apparently was asked about Netflix looking into live sports. He replied, "Talk to us after we're a big leader in games. We have a lot of investment to do in games."
Netflix has been making all sorts of moves in the gaming space recently. The streaming service is hiring for a "brand-new AAA PC game," for instance. That's on top of building a new studio from scratch in Finland. And the company has even teased rolling out a gaming streaming service.
As of October, Netflix has 55 games in development. Add in a strong collection of titles available now, Netflix is suddenly great at games.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation