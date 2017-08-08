NBA Live 18 Soundtrack Revealed
There are 31 songs on the game's soundtrack.
NBA Live 18 launches in September, and EA Sports has now announced the professional basketball game's soundtrack. There are 31 tracks, including songs from big, big names like Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Gorillaz.
You can listen to some of the songs from the NBA Live 18 soundtrack through the Spotify embed below, while the full tracklist follows at the bottom of this post.
This year's other big NBA game, 2K's NBA 2K18, has a soundtrack that includes 49 songs. Among them are cuts from artists like Kendrick Lamar, A Tribe Called Quest, and Outkast.
A demo for NBA Live 18 launches on August 11 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the full game is slated to come out later. In other news, EA recently announced that WNBA teams will be in the game, with star players like
NBA Live 18 Soundtrack
- 2 Chainz, “4 AM” feat. Travis Scott
- Aminé, “Heebiejeebies” feat. Kehlani
- Ayo & Teo, “Rolex”
- Dave East, “Paper Chasin” feat. A$AP Ferg
- Ezri, “1/1”
- Gorillaz, “Let Me Out” feat. Pusha T and Mavis Staples
- Joey Bad4$$, “Ring The Alarm” feat. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies
- Kamaiyah, “How Does It Feel”
- Kap G, “Rings”
- Kendrick Lamar, “DNA.”
- Khary, “Find Me”
- Kid Cudi, “Surfin’” feat. Pharrell Williams
- Kyle, “Want Me Bad” feat. Cousin Stizz
- Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3”
- MGK, “Trap Paris” feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign
- Mura Masa, “All Around The World” feat. Desiigner
- Nas x J Dilla, “The Season”
- NAV, “NAV”
- Nick Grant, “Get Up” feat. WatchtheDuck
- Playboi Carti, “wokeuplikethis*” feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- PnB Rock, “Stand Back” feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Rapsody, “OooWee” feat. Anderson .Paak
- Rick Ross, “Summer Seventeen”
- Russ, “I'm Here”
- Stefflon Don, “Real Ting”
- THEY., “U-RITE”
- Tunji Ige, “Pounds”
- Year Of The Ox, “Jet Lag”
- Yellow Claw, “City On Lockdown” (Instrumental Mix)
