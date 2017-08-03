NBA Live 18 Adds WNBA Teams

Electronic Arts has revealed that NBA Live 18 will feature both the current teams and rosters of the WNBA. Although the Women's National Basketball Association has existed for over 20 years and legends like Lisa Leslie and Sue Bird have appeared in EA's NBA Street, no game has allowed you to play with the full squads of the L.A. Sparks, Dallas Wings, New York Liberty, or any of the other WNBA teams until this year. This follows EA's inclusion of women's teams in the FIFA series, which began with FIFA 16.

NBA Live 18 is scheduled for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this December. A free demo on PS4 and Xbox One is scheduled for release on August 11, 2017 although it won't feature the WNBA content.