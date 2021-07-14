NBA 2K22 Preorders Live Now: Pricing, Cross-Gen Bundle, Anniversary Edition

NBA 2K22 is officially up for preorder after 2K announced this year's cover athletes early today. As usual, there are numerous editions to choose from at a range of price points, with each cover differing quite a bit and certain cover stars exclusive to specific editions. NBA 2K22 releases September 10 on consoles and PC.

NBA 2K22 preorders start at $60 with the standard edition for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, while PS5 and Xbox Series X standard edition preorders are $10 more at $70. The standard edition is also available with a GameStop-exclusive cover starring WNBA player Candace Parker. A Cross-Gen Digital Bundle getting you access to previous- and current-gen console versions will cost you $80. Finally, this year's premium edition is the NBA 2K22 Anniversary Edition, which costs $100, has a special three-athlete cover, and includes the Cross-Gen Bundle.

If you're ready to secure your copy early, here's a full overview of where you can preorder NBA 2K22 and everything included with each edition, including the cover stars and preorder bonuses.

NBA 2K22 preorder bonuses

NBA 2K22 features three separate editions ranging from $60 to $100.

All NBA 2K22 preorders come with the following digital bonuses:

5,000 VC (virtual currency)

5,000 MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCareer Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Dončić MyPlayer jersey

95-rated Luka Dončić MyTeam Free Agent Card

In addition, the PlayStation Store is offering two additional MyTeam Promo packs for preordering there.

Preorder a physical edition of NBA 2K22 at Amazon, and you'll also receive 2,000 VC as well as the 95-rated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MyTeam Card and MyTeam Promo Pack.