NBA 2K22 Preorders Live Now: Pricing, Cross-Gen Bundle, Anniversary Edition
You'll get a different cover design depending on which NBA 2K22 edition you preorder.
NBA 2K22 is officially up for preorder after 2K announced this year's cover athletes early today. As usual, there are numerous editions to choose from at a range of price points, with each cover differing quite a bit and certain cover stars exclusive to specific editions. NBA 2K22 releases September 10 on consoles and PC.
NBA 2K22 preorders start at $60 with the standard edition for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, while PS5 and Xbox Series X standard edition preorders are $10 more at $70. The standard edition is also available with a GameStop-exclusive cover starring WNBA player Candace Parker. A Cross-Gen Digital Bundle getting you access to previous- and current-gen console versions will cost you $80. Finally, this year's premium edition is the NBA 2K22 Anniversary Edition, which costs $100, has a special three-athlete cover, and includes the Cross-Gen Bundle.
If you're ready to secure your copy early, here's a full overview of where you can preorder NBA 2K22 and everything included with each edition, including the cover stars and preorder bonuses.
NBA 2K22 preorder bonuses
All NBA 2K22 preorders come with the following digital bonuses:
- 5,000 VC (virtual currency)
- 5,000 MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Promo Packs (delivered one a week)
- A Boost for each MyCareer Skill type
- A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type
- Luka Dončić MyPlayer jersey
- 95-rated Luka Dončić MyTeam Free Agent Card
In addition, the PlayStation Store is offering two additional MyTeam Promo packs for preordering there.
Preorder a physical edition of NBA 2K22 at Amazon, and you'll also receive 2,000 VC as well as the 95-rated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MyTeam Card and MyTeam Promo Pack.
Preorder NBA 2K22 standard edition
$70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X; $60 for older consoles
If the base game is what you care most about, the standard edition is the cheapest version of NBA 2K22 to get. You'll get the above preorder bonuses as well. The NBA 2K22 standard edition costs $60 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, while PS5 and Xbox Series X copies cost $70. The standard edition cover stars two-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić. For those who plan to preorder digitally, only PlayStation and Xbox digital preorders are currently open.
Preorder digitally: PlayStation Store | Microsoft Store
Preorder NBA 2K22 WNBA edition
$70
This year, a special WNBA version of the standard edition is available in North America exclusively from GameStop, and only for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It stars six-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker, who is the first female cover athlete in the history of NBA 2K. You can preorder this version of the standard edition now for $70--you'll receive the same standard edition preorder bonuses listed above.
Preorder NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
$80
As we've seen with other games like Call of Duty, a Cross-Gen Bundle is being offered for NBA 2K22, though it's digital-only. Luka Dončić also graces its "cover." There is no free upgrade for NBA 2K22, so if you want to own both the previous- and current-gen versions of the game for PlayStation or Xbox, the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is the way to go. It's $10 more than the current-gen standard edition. In addition to the preorder bonuses, you'll receive the following additional bonuses with the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle:
- 10,000 MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Tokens
- Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTeam Cards
- 22 MyTeam Promo Packs (10 at launch, then three per week for four weeks)
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTeam Card
- Coach Card MyTeam Pack
- 10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type
- Four cover athlete T-shirts for your MyPlayer
- MyPlayer backpack and arm sleeve
- Custom-design skateboard for MyPlayer
Preorder NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition
$100
The flagship cover of NBA 2K22 is presented with the 75th Anniversary Edition, which celebrates three iconic NBA athletes: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. It costs $100 for all platforms. In addition to the preorder bonuses, you'll receive the following additional bonuses with the 75th Anniversary Edition:
- 100K VC
- 10K MyTeam Points
- 10 MyTeam Tokens
- Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTeam Cards
- 22 MyTeam Promo Packs (10 at launch, then three per week for four weeks)
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTeam Card
- Coach Card MyTeam Pack
- 10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type
- Four cover athlete T-shirts for your MyPlayer
- MyPlayer backpack and arm sleeve
- Custom-design skateboard for MyPlayer
Preorder digitally: PlayStation Store | Microsoft Store
