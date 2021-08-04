NBA 2K22 Has Big Soundtrack Changes This Year, Initial Artist Lineup Revealed

The soundtrack for this year's NBA 2K22 will be different compared to past entries in the professional basketball series. 2K Sports has announced that instead of having a set soundtrack with a defined list of songs, NBA 2K22's soundtrack will unfold over time through a new feature called "First Fridays."

This ties in to NBA 2K22's new "Seasons" approach where the game grows and evolves over time with new content across its modes. For the music specifically, new songs will be added to NBA 2K22's soundtrack on the first Friday of each new Season. The soundtrack updates will include "a mix of high-profile and up-and-coming artists," according to 2K.

So far, 2K has confirmed a number of big-name artists will be on the NBA 2K22 soundtrack, including Nas, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Aitch, Megan Thee Stallion, and The Game, among others. Check out the image below to see more artists whose songs will appear in the game.

The NBA 2K22 soundtrack artists so far

"NBA 2K has become a global platform for music discovery and that continues with NBA 2K22," NBA 2K boss Alfie Brody said in a statement. "This year, we are creating a dynamic soundtrack, complete with early access to unreleased tracks, new artists, and opportunities for fans to become part of the experience and solidify their place in video game history."

NBA 2K22's connection to music goes even further, as the game itself will let you record verses over beats through a new system called the Producer Series. More details about this, and the soundtrack in general, will be announced later.

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10, and this is also the day that the official NBA 2K22 playlist will be available to listen to through the 2K Beats official site.

The game is headed to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. There are some differences between the various editions of the game, and you can read up on this in GameSpot's NBA 2K22 coverage. Preorders for NBA 2K22 are now available.

In other 2K news, PGA Tour 2K21 is helping to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to fight childhood cancer with a special livestream today, August 4.