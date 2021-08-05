Tony Hawk Documentary August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Back 4 Blood Beta Apex Season 10 Patch Notes

My Friend Pedro Now Has A Free Mobile Game

You can play My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge now for free on Android and iOS.

By on

Comments

Devolver Digital's quirky shoot-em-up My Friend Pedro now has a free mobile spin-off subtitled Ripe For Revenge. The mobile title is a side-scrolling shooter in the vein of the original 2019 title, featuring 37 brand-new levels, as well as the return of titular banana friend Pedro.

"They kidnapped his wife and kids and left him for dead," Devolver's blurb for the mobile game reads. "But it's going to take more than that to split this banana's family. Help your friend Pedro serve some ice cold revenge, with a sprinkle of bullets on top!"

The game is out now for iOS and Android, and follows a classic free-to-play model for mobile titles. While most of the game can be played for free, checkpoints are locked behind a "premium" paid tier, meaning free players have to deal with an extra level of challenge.

The original My Friend Pedro is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, while fans of the game also get to look forward to a TV adaptation that's being developed by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

My Friend Pedro
