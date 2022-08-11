MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow

What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date.

The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.

We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 11, 2022

MultiVersus Season 1 was originally intended to begin August 8, but the developer announced a delay one week before the set launch. No new date for the delay was given at the time, leaving both the game's opening season and Morty in limbo.

Morty isn't the only character confirmed for MultiVersus Season 1, as his grandpa Rick Sanchez will also join the roster during the game's inaugural season. No release date has been announced for Rick's addition.

The developers also shared a snapshot of what the first season of MultiVersus will be adding to the game, including online ranked lobbies, a single-player arcade mode, and more characters beyond the already confirmed Rick and Morty.

MultiVersus is a platform fighting game starring multiple characters from the Warner Bros. catalog, including Batman and Superman from DC Comics, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and more. It is free to download now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.