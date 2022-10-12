MultiVersus Monster Mash Event Kicks Off With Stripe From Gremlins
The spooky seasonal event will let players earn multiple cosmetics throughout October.
MultiVersus is getting into the spirit of the Halloween season, as Warner Bros. has announced the MultiVersus Monster Mash event, which runs from now until November 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.
The event has kicked off with the addition of Stripe from Gremlins to the playable roster, which follows his initial reveal back in August. Stripe is an Assassin-type fighter with a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including buzzsaws, a gun that can target specific characters, and a skateboard for quick dash attacks.
The Monster Mash event will also offer multiple cosmetics to players, some of which can be earned via a new in-game currency called Candy, while the rest purchased with Gleamium--the pre-existing premium currency. The list of MultiVersus Monster Mash cosmetics is below:
- Variants
- Black Lantern Superman
- Black Lantern Wonder Woman character variant
- Frankenstein Iron Giant character variant
- Vampire Tom and Jerry character variant
- Witch Velma character variant
- Ringouts
- Count Scooby ringout
- Twick or Tweet ringout
- Profile Icons
- Boo!
- Diana Undead Wonder Woman
- The Darkness Grows Superman
- Banners
- A Very Normal Pumpkin Patch
- Full Moon Surprise
- Ghoulish Delights
- It Might Be Haunted
MultiVersus will also recognize Scoobtober--the annual celebration of the Scooby-Doo franchise--October 28-30. The official MultiVersus Twitch channel will air "both full-length episodes from the Scooby-Doo television series and full-length films" according to the official press release, and viewers can earn MultiVersus cosmetics rewards via Twitch Drops for watching. The drops include:
- 30 minutes – 10 toasts,
- 60 minutes – Scoobtober 2022 profile icon
- 90 minutes – Pumpkin Spice ringout
- 120 minutes – Scoobtober’s Greetings banner
MultiVersus is available now for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
