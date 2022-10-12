MultiVersus Monster Mash Event Kicks Off With Stripe From Gremlins

MultiVersus is getting into the spirit of the Halloween season, as Warner Bros. has announced the MultiVersus Monster Mash event, which runs from now until November 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

The event has kicked off with the addition of Stripe from Gremlins to the playable roster, which follows his initial reveal back in August. Stripe is an Assassin-type fighter with a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including buzzsaws, a gun that can target specific characters, and a skateboard for quick dash attacks.

The Monster Mash event will also offer multiple cosmetics to players, some of which can be earned via a new in-game currency called Candy, while the rest purchased with Gleamium--the pre-existing premium currency. The list of MultiVersus Monster Mash cosmetics is below:

Variants Black Lantern Superman Black Lantern Wonder Woman character variant Frankenstein Iron Giant character variant Vampire Tom and Jerry character variant Witch Velma character variant

Ringouts Count Scooby ringout Twick or Tweet ringout

Profile Icons Boo! Diana Undead Wonder Woman The Darkness Grows Superman

Banners A Very Normal Pumpkin Patch Full Moon Surprise Ghoulish Delights It Might Be Haunted



MultiVersus will also recognize Scoobtober--the annual celebration of the Scooby-Doo franchise--October 28-30. The official MultiVersus Twitch channel will air "both full-length episodes from the Scooby-Doo television series and full-length films" according to the official press release, and viewers can earn MultiVersus cosmetics rewards via Twitch Drops for watching. The drops include:

30 minutes – 10 toasts,

– 10 toasts, 60 minutes – Scoobtober 2022 profile icon

– Scoobtober 2022 profile icon 90 minutes – Pumpkin Spice ringout

– Pumpkin Spice ringout 120 minutes – Scoobtober’s Greetings banner

MultiVersus is available now for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.