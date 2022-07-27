MTV Adds "Best Metaverse Performance" Category To VMAs, Nominees Include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

The public will also be able to vote on these performances.

By on

Comments

MTV has added a couple of new categories to the Video Music Awards (VMAs), one of which included "Best Metaverse Performance."

Public votes are open for the VMAs, including the new Best Metaverse Performance category, of which there are six nominees. The nominees included Ariana Grande's Rift Tour performance in Fortnite, Blackpink's virtual concert in PUBG Mobile, BTS' appearance in Minecraft, Charli XCX's concert in Roblox, Justin Bieber's performance on wave, and Twenty One Pilots' concert in Roblox.

Click To Unmute
  1. Play Modern Warfare II Early For Free | GameSpot News
  2. 8 Ways Disney Dreamlight Valley Is Different From Animal Crossing
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy Stars on Emotional Final Film
  4. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available
  5. HITMAN 3 - Ambrose Island (Opening Cinematic)
  6. Before Your Eyes | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Launch Announcement Trailer
  8. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Video Review
  9. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed | Locations Trailer
  10. Is It You? - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer
  11. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review
  12. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Stars on How the Film Honors Chadwick Boseman

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite X Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert Gameplay

"We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best, most impactful executions of this--and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces--which led to the addition of ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ category this year," an MTV spokesperson told The Hill.

This will be the first major awards group that includes an award solely dedicated to a metaverse performance, which have been occurring more and more frequently in recent years, likely thanks to the success Fortnite has found with them. It should be noted that most of the nominees are just performances in video games, rather than an abstract metaverse, so it seems that the award is meant to be all encompassing even though a majority of them are simply in live-service games.

It's also potentially a way to help modernize awards ceremonies that are finding it increasingly difficult to draw in younger crowds.

The MTV VMAs will be airing live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on August 28.

The Best Fortnite Skins So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
ROBLOX
PUBG MOBILE
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)