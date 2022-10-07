Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact

Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm announced that "Klassic Movie Raiden" is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile today. This features the actor Christopher Lambert's likeness and voice as Raiden from the 1995 movie. Players can grab this character until October 11.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon recently told fans to stay patient for news about NetherRealm's next game. Right now, the company is focused on celebrating the Mortal Kombat franchise's 30th anniversary, he said, adding that NetherRealm will announce its next game "in due time."

Mortal Kombat first released in arcades on October 8, 1992, becoming one of the most successful fighting game franchises in the industry. The most recent installment, Mortal Kombat 11, sold over 12 million copies as of July 2021.