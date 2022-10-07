Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact

Plus, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile.

By on

Comments

Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm announced that "Klassic Movie Raiden" is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile today. This features the actor Christopher Lambert's likeness and voice as Raiden from the 1995 movie. Players can grab this character until October 11.

Click To Unmute
  1. Official Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2's Beta - The Good, Bad, and Ugly
  4. Blizzard Provides Update After Messy Overwatch 2 Launch | GameSpot News
  5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Teaser Trailer
  6. Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)
  7. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition | Launch Trailer
  8. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: The Liquidators Event Trailer
  9. Dead by Daylight | Haunted by Daylight Reveal Trailer
  10. Fall Guys - Star Trek Cinematic Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  11. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Alabasta Trailer
  12. Jump into a Paldean Journey | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Trailer

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon recently told fans to stay patient for news about NetherRealm's next game. Right now, the company is focused on celebrating the Mortal Kombat franchise's 30th anniversary, he said, adding that NetherRealm will announce its next game "in due time."

Mortal Kombat first released in arcades on October 8, 1992, becoming one of the most successful fighting game franchises in the industry. The most recent installment, Mortal Kombat 11, sold over 12 million copies as of July 2021.

Grossest And Most Gruesome Mortal Kombat Fatalities
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mortal Kombat
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)