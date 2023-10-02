Mortal Kombat 1 Latest Patch Gives Higher Attack Priority To Specific Kameo Characters
Here's everything you need to know about the latest update.
NetherRealm Studios has released the latest patch notes for its fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. The update makes a number of changes to various characters, such as Havik, Kung Lao, and Sub-Zero, while improving general gameplay.
There's now been a correction on move lists, and localizations have been fixed. You'll also no longer have to fear some of Stryker's and Sektor's attacks being unblockable. Additionally, the error that allowed player two to push their opponent further away from them in certain combos has also been fixed.
In addition to these gameplay updates, there are some changes coming to specific characters. Now, whenever Havik performs Decaying Gaurd, it'll no longer auto-face their opponents. Kung Lao will now auto-face enemies when Kung-Kussion is done correctly. Character changes weren't limited to the main cast either. There's a handful of Kameo characters that are also receiving some changes.
Shujinko can no longer use Mimic Ice Klone and Ice Ball back-to-back after Time Stop has hit an opponent. Jax's Ground Pound and Goro's Stomp attack will now be a higher priority whenever a player attacks hit on the same frame.
Listed below are the official patch notes:
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable
Character Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
Ashrah
- God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried
- Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
Baraka
- (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
- Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
General Shao
- Power Strike can now be high parried
- Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster can now be high parried
- Rising Star can now be high parried
- Shadow Kick can now be high parried
Kenshi
- Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
Kung Lao
- Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
- No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
Nitara
- Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
Raiden
- Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
Rain
- Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
- Geyser can no longer be high parried
Reptile
- Death Roll can no longer be high parried
- Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
Scorpion
- Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
Shang Tsung
- Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
Sindel
- Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
Tanya
- Drill Kick can now be high parried
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation