Mortal Kombat 1 Latest Patch Gives Higher Attack Priority To Specific Kameo Characters

NetherRealm Studios has released the latest patch notes for its fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. The update makes a number of changes to various characters, such as Havik, Kung Lao, and Sub-Zero, while improving general gameplay.

There's now been a correction on move lists, and localizations have been fixed. You'll also no longer have to fear some of Stryker's and Sektor's attacks being unblockable. Additionally, the error that allowed player two to push their opponent further away from them in certain combos has also been fixed.

In addition to these gameplay updates, there are some changes coming to specific characters. Now, whenever Havik performs Decaying Gaurd, it'll no longer auto-face their opponents. Kung Lao will now auto-face enemies when Kung-Kussion is done correctly. Character changes weren't limited to the main cast either. There's a handful of Kameo characters that are also receiving some changes.

Shujinko can no longer use Mimic Ice Klone and Ice Ball back-to-back after Time Stop has hit an opponent. Jax's Ground Pound and Goro's Stomp attack will now be a higher priority whenever a player attacks hit on the same frame.

Listed below are the official patch notes:

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

- Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

- Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

- Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame

- Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

- Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop

Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves

Ashrah

God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried

Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried

Baraka

(Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried

Death Spin can no longer be high parried Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried

Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried

General Shao

Power Strike can now be high parried

Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried

Johnny Cage

Ball Buster can now be high parried

Rising Star can now be high parried

Shadow Kick can now be high parried

Kenshi

Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried

Kung Lao

Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried

Li Mei

(Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried

No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried

Nitara

Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried

Raiden

Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried

Rain

Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried

Geyser can no longer be high parried

Reptile

Death Roll can no longer be high parried

Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried

Scorpion

Twisted Kyo can now be high parried

Shang Tsung

Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried

Sindel

Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried

Sub-Zero

Ice Slide can no longer be high parried

Tanya

Drill Kick can now be high parried