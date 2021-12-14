More Xbox Game Pass Titles Confirmed For The Rest Of December 2021

As the year draws to a close, a new selection of games will soon be added to the service across console, PC, and cloud. It also means that some games are being rotated out this month, but for now we'll focus on the latest additions.

On December 15, Among Us will be available as a cloud game, while the rest of the library will be updated on December 16. Highlights include the violent fisticuffs of Mortal Kombat 11, gritty space haulers dealing with a hostile mess in The Gunk, and PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, because we could all do with a team of good puppers at this time of the year.

The Gunk is a particularly noteworthy title, as its one of the last big game releases of 2021 and comes from Image & Form, the studio behind the popular Steamworld series of games.

Here's a look at the full release schedule:

Xbox Game Pass For December 2021

Arriving December 15

Among Us (cloud, console, PC)

Arriving December 16

Ben 10: Power Trip (cloud, console, PC)

Broken Age (cloud, console, PC)

Firewatch (cloud, console, PC)

The Gunk (cloud, console, PC)

Lake (cloud, console, PC)

Mortal Kombat 11 (cloud, console, PC)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (cloud, console, PC)

Race With Ryan (cloud, console, PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (cloud, console, PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (cloud, console, PC)

This month also has a few extra perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Halo Infinite players can enhance their multiplayer arsenal with the exclusive Pass Tense MA40 Assault Rifle coating, double-XP Boosts, and Challenge Swaps. Rogue Company, Gems of War, Vigor, and Super Animal Royal players can also check their games for some extra perks this month.

In case you're new to it, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants access to a wide library of games. Individual console and PC subscriptions are available for $10 per month each, or you can use a combined service called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes cloud gaming and Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month.