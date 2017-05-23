More WWE Funko Pop Figures Revealed

A new series of Funko Pop figures based on WWE superstars is coming to stores this summer. Series six of the WWE line contains six different figures with variants for two of them.

As seen above, the tag team of Enzo Amore & Big Cass will be sold as a two-pack, which will be available exclusively at Walgreens. The rest of the line, which will be available everywhere, consists of Chris Jericho, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Sasha Banks, and the Iron Sheik.

Both Iron Sheik and Ted DiBiase will have variants. DiBiase's variant has a white suit, and Sheik's variant has a red keffiyeh. These figures will be have a 1-in-6 rarity. There is no confirmation on pricing, but they will more than likely fall into the normal $10-15 price range.