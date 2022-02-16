More Than 500 PS4 And PS5 Games Discounted In New PSN Sale

Two new sales on the PlayStation Store are discounting hundreds of popular games, including Demon's Souls, Resident Evil Village, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Most of the sales end March 3, so you've got plenty of time to swing by and check out the price cuts.

The Planet of the Discounts Sale is slashing prices up to 70% on hit PlayStation titles. Many of the games pulled in great reviews when they first launched--such as The Witcher 3, Hitman 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition. You'll also find our 2021 Game of the Year, Deathloop, reduced to just $36, down from $60.

Games Under $20 is Sony's other promo, and it (unsurprisingly) is discounting more than 200 games to less than $20. The majority of these titles are a bit older, but you'll still find great games such as The Last of Us Remastered, PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition, Doom, and BioShock: The Collection. You can also grab the PS2 classic Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy for just $8.

More than 500 games are discounted across both sales, so stop by and check it out when you get a chance. We've highlighted some of the best discounts below.

Best deals on PlayStation Store