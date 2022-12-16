More Than 1,000 Xbox Games Are Discounted In Huge New Sale
Get up to 60% off some of the best Xbox games during the Countdown Sale.
The Xbox Store's massive Countdown Sale recently kicked off, discounting tons of Xbox games for as much as 60% off as we count down the final days of 2022.
Some notable deals include Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign for $30 (normally $60), Elden Ring for just $42 (normally $60), and Forza Horizon 5 for $39 (normally $60). There are also bundle deals like this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle for just $33 (down from $110), and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle with Dishonored 2 for $12 (normally $60).
The Countdown Sale includes Xbox One and Series X|S games, so chances are you’ll find great deals regardless of which console you play on. That said, your exact savings may depend on the version of a game you buy. For example, Madden NFL 23 is down to $35 (from $70), while Madden NFL 23 for Xbox One is $30 (normally $60). Conversely, some deals also include both Xbox One and Series X|S versions of a game at one discounted price, like the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle for $59.59 (normally $70).
We rounded up some of our favorite deals in the Xbox Countdown Sale below, and you can see all the games on offer over at Microsoft’s online store page, or the store app on PC and Xbox.
Plenty of other online retailers are running massive year-end sales right now too, including GOG, Green Man Gaming, Epic Games, PlayStation, Ubisoft, and more, so be sure to follow GameSpot’s deals coverage for all the latest deals.
Xbox Countdown Sale
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection -- $10 ($
50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $19.79 ($
60)
- Blasphemous -- $6.24 ($
25)
- Control -- $12 ($
30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Chorus -- $10 ($
40)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition -- $40 ($
80)
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut -- $18 ($
40)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider + Dishonored 2 Deluxe Bundle -- $12 ($60)
- Elden Ring -- $42 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition -- $26.39 ($
80)
- FIFA 23 (Xbox Series X|S) -- $35 ($
70)
- Forza Horizon 5 PLUS Hot Wheels Bundle -- $51.98 (
$78.98)
- Grounded -- $26.79 ($
40)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) -- $30 ($
60)
- LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition -- $40 ($
80)
- Madden NFL 23 (Xbox One) -- $30 ($
60)
- Madden NFL 23 (Xbox Series X|S) -- $35 ($
70)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- $15 ($
60)
- Need for Speed Unbound -- $42 ($
70)
- No man’s Sky -- $30 ($
60)
- The Quarry -- $35 ($
70)
- Resident Evil Village -- $20 ($
40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection -- $30 (
$40)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition -- $30 ($
50)
