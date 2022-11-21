More Than 1,000 PC Games Are Discounted In This Black Friday Sale

Fanatical is running a massive Black Friday Sale, giving you a chance to score deals on more than 1,000 PC games. A little bit of everything is on sale, including RPGs like Tale of Arise and Elden Ring along with the latest sports games such as PGA Tour 2K23 and NBA 2K23.

One of the most enticing offers is for the Batman: Arkham Collection, which is down to just $8 from its usual list price of $60. The bundle brings together Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight--making it a great choice for folks disappointed by the change of pace in Gotham Knights.

Ski season has officially kicked off in certain parts of the country--and if you want to join in on the fun from the comfort of your home, consider checking out Riders Republic: Ultimate Edition. Down to just $34 from $120, you’ll get a ton of digital goodies along with the usual assortment of snowboarding, skiing, and biking action.

Rounding out the sale are other hit games like Elden Ring for $52, Far Cry 6 for $17, and House of Ashes for $13. You’ll find a list of our favorite deals at Fanatical below, although be sure to take a few moments out of your day to peruse its full catalog.

Best deals at Fanatical