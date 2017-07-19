More Screenshots Of Kingdom Hearts 3's Toy Story World Released

Following the new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that was revealed at Disney's D23 expo, Square Enix has shared a handful of Japanese screenshots from the anticipated sequel. This batch of images are taken from the new trailer and give fans another look at the recently unveiled Toy Story world, as well as a few other aspects of the game.

As Disney revealed this past weekend, one of the new worlds that Sora and company will explore in Kingdom Hearts III is Andy's room, the primary setting of Pixar's iconic film franchise Toy Story. Sora, Donald, and Goofy all take on a blockier, toy-like appearance when they enter the world and meet up with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and other major Toy Story characters, whose friends have gone missing coincidentally when Heartless started appearing in the world. The images show off the trio's toy form in greater detail, as well as some additional pictures of the robot suits that Sora can pilot in the world. You can see them below.

Square Enix has also shared some additional screenshots of the previously revealed Hercules world. The images come from the trailer that the publisher released prior to E3 2017 last month and give fans another look at this level's unique Keyblade transformation, as well as the game's flashy battle system. You can see those screenshots below.

Kingdom Hearts III has been in development for quite a long time now, but the game is finally slated to arrive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in 2018. We got a chance to attend a group interview with game director Tetsuya Nomura at D23, who discussed why the game's development has taken so long. and how developing the Final Fantasy 7 remake simultaneously made the director's life easier. You can find our complete coverage of Kingdom Hearts III here.