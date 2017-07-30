More Crackdown 3 Footage Coming To Gamescom

More Crackdown 3 footage is coming soon. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said on Twitter the action game will be at Gamescom 2017 next month in Germany, and you can expect Microsoft to have a "good demo" on hand for the game.

His comments came in response to someone who asked if Microsoft planned to talk more about Crackdown 3's cloud-compute multiplayer technology. The Crackdown 3 panel at San Diego Comic-Con this month didn't go so well at times, with the celebrities on-hand playing the game and not doing so great, according to ComicBook.com.

Spencer said he saw the Comic-Con panel, and promised that Microsoft will "make sure" the Gamescom content goes better.

"Crackdown will be at Gamescom and we'll show more there. Yes, I saw the SDCC stream. We'll make sure we have a good demo," Spencer said. In another tweet, Spencer said it's not fair to judge people who don't normally play games.

At Comic-Con, Microsoft released a new Crackdown 3 trailer that showed off actor Terry Crews' character, Commander Jaxon--check out the video embedded above.

Crackdown 3 launches on November 7 alongside the Xbox One X. The $500 console, which is the most powerful home console ever made, will be playable at Gamescom. Crackdown 3 is also coming to Windows 10 PC, and it's an Xbox Play Anywhere title.