Monster Hunter Stories 2 Is Super Cheap Right Now

Amazon and GamStop are selling Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for its lowest price yet.

If you've been interested in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin but have held off for the right deal, the current discount at Amazon and GameStop may be just that. Both retailers are selling the action-RPG for $25 right now. This is the lowest price ever for the great Monster Hunter spin-off. It's unclear when the deal expires, but we wouldn't be surprised to see both retailers sell out.

A departure from the usual beast-hunting action of your regular Monster Hunter game, Wings of Ruin plays is a colorful turn-based monster-collecting RPG. Similar to Pokemon, you won't be harvesting monsters for their luxurious hides so that you can forge new gear in this spin-off, but you will be forming bonds with them and using them in battles instead.

"An enjoyable Monster Hunter spin-off and an all-around solid JRPG, particularly if you enjoy games like Pokemon," critic Kevin Knezevic wrote in his Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review. "While the title retains some of the series' hallmark elements, its emphasis on monster collecting and its fun turn-based battle system make it a decidedly different experience than Monster Hunter Rise, one that even those who've struggled to get into the proper Monster Hunter series can enjoy."

