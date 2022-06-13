Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Preorders Are Discounted For PC

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is almost here. The highly anticipated expansion releases on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30. If you're looking forward to the massive new expansion, you can pick up Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for PC for $33 at Fanatical or Green Man Gaming. The expansion regularly costs $40, so you're saving a nice little chunk of change with this deal. If you preorder from either retailer, you'll receive a Steam key closer to launch.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak $33 (was $40) Reserving your copy of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes with a bit of additional content. Early customers will get the exclusive Loyal Dog Costume layered armor set for Palamutes, along with the Striped Cat Costume layered armor set for Palicos. The expansion itself, meanwhile, will bring you to a new land across the ocean to face off against a host of new enemies--along with some returning favorites from throughout the Monster Hunter franchise. Green Man Gaming also has the Deluxe edition on sale for $42 (down from $50). The Deluxe edition comes with a bunch of extra goodies, including layered armor sets for your hunter, Palamute, and Palico. Preorder at Green Man Gaming Preorder at Fanatical

Aside from a new locale and big monsters to hunt, Sunbreak is bringing a bunch of new tricks to your Wirebug, along with new abilities for all 14 weapon types. You'll also come across a variety of new faces in Elgado Outpost, many of which will join you on your adventures.

Monster Hunter Rise is required to play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. If you missed out on the action when it first launched, Green Man Gaming is currently offering the base game for just $33, down from $60. Like its expansion, this is offered as a Steam key--and we're not sure how long the discount will last. While Nintendo Switch preorders for the upcoming expansion aren't on sale, you can pick up the base game at Amazon for $36.

