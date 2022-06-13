Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Gets A Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Rise expansion will get a free demo ahead of its release later this month.

By and on

Comments

Capcom revealed more about the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion at its Capcom Showcase presentation, including a demo coming on June 14 for both Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak showed off a handful of new monsters featured in the expansion: Espinas, Gore Magala, Astalos, Daimyo Hermitaur, and Pyre Rakna-Kadaki. Sunbreak also sees the return of the Jungle area, which features a forest area, ruins, and a beachfront.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview
  2. Diablo 4 Necromancer, PvP, World Boss Gameplay with Commentary
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  4. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  5. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  6. Xbox Games Showcase Extended Livestream 2022
  7. EXOPRIMAL Gameplay Trailer | Capcom Showcase 2022
  8. Exoprimal Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022
  9. Resident Evil 4 Full Presentation and Gameplay | Capcom Showcase 2022
  10. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Announcement Trailer
  11. DNF Duel - Official Spotlight Trailer
  12. 9 Minutes of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A New Frontier

The demo for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 14 and will feature the new Jungle locale, along with multiple quests players can embark on. After a short tutorial section for new players, there will be four quests of increasing difficulty. The expert quest and advanced quest will feature new monsters, Astalos and Malzeno.

Capcom also revealed that there are multiple free updates planned for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak post-launch, with the first update coming in August. The first update will feature Lucent Nargacuga, the Forlorn Arena locale, and additional unannounced monsters. The second update will come in the fall, with additional new monsters and subspecies along with powered-up monsters. The third will come in winter with even more monsters and Capcom is planning at least one more update in 2023.

No Caption Provided

Sunbreak is just around the corner, set to release on June 30. Monster Hunter Rise originally released exclusively on Switch last year but was ported to PC in January in anticipation of Sunbreak's release.

Rise took some of the modernization steps that made Monster Hunter World such a success and added one notable new one--the Wirebug, which allows for quicker traversal through the world as well as vertical scaling. According to GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review, the Switch version was already a technical marvel, and the improvements made to the PC port make it that much better.

Monster Hunter Games Ranked From Worst To Best
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Rise
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)