Halo Infinite Weapons Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide Battlefield 2042 Changes
Login / Sign Up

Modders Behind GTA Re3 Project Are Fighting Take-Two's Lawsuit

GTA Modders are pushing back against a lawsuit, claiming their mod falls under fair use.

By on

1 Comments

After landing on the receiving end of a lawsuit from game publishing giant Take-Two Interactive, a group of modders has decided to fight it out with the company in court. The modders were originally sued for their project, Re3, which reverse-engineered the source code for GTA III and GTA: Vice City, allowing the games to run on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita.

The modding group, however, is denying accusations of copyright infringement from Take-Two, stating that they "deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any of the relief sought in its prayer for relief. Defendants respectfully request that the Court enter judgment in their favor and against Plaintiff, denying Plaintiff all relief sought herein."

Click To Unmute
  1. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition - Should You Play It On Switch?
  2. PRAGMATA Delayed Until 2023
  3. MultiVersus Official Reveal Trailer
  4. Battlefield 2042 Issues? It's Not Your Fault
  5. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Best Bugs and Glitches
  6. 12 Minutes of Babylon's Fall Closed Beta Gameplay
  7. Rocket League Season 5 Cinematic Trailer
  8. Monster Hunter Rise - Sonic The Hedgehog Collab
  9. Alien: Isolation Android and iOS Trailer
  10. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Video Review-In-Progress
  11. Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test
  12. Fortnite X Naruto Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Creative Mode Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History of Grand Theft Auto

Take-Two has claimed that the modding group's reverse engineering and distribution of Re3 "has caused, and is continuing to cause, irreparable harm to Take-Two." Through the lawsuit, Take-Two is seeking "damages, and injunctive and other equitable relief against Defendants and those working in concert with them."

However, the modding group's denial hinges on its argument that Re3 doesn't actually contain any Rockstar-created assets. Instead, the mod simply contains functional reverse-engineered versions of GTA III and Vice City's machine code, which the group argues, falls under fair use.

It's worth noting that Take-Two wouldn't have wanted anyone to be able to play either of these games on Switch when the lawsuit was originally filed this past September. Just two months later, the company published Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which includes playable versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas for the Nintendo Switch.

However, that game has also been targeted by modders recently, although not to get the game running on unintended hardware. Instead, modders have been hard at work fixing the GTA Trilogy's myriad of issues, from graphical bugs to typos.

Best GTA Games: Counting Down The Grand Theft Auto Series From Worst To Best
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto III
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation Vita
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)