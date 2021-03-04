MLB The Show 21's Stadium-Creator Lets You Make Anything, Including The Field Of Dreams

PlayStation Studios has provided new details on the stadium-creator mode for MLB The Show 21. Exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of the baseball game, the stadium-creator is exactly what it sounds like.

Using a catalog of more than 1,000 unique pieces, players can create whatever kind of baseball stadium they want, and it's not limited to reality. As the video below shows, you can create a stadium with fantastical elements like floating structures in the sky.

You can also create a wonky and weird stadium where the outfield walls don't line up in any predictable way. There seems to be a great variety of options available, including a corn field background so you can create your version of the Field of Dreams.

Whatever you create, the stadiums can be used in the Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes, and you can share your creations with the community and play stadiums created by other people.

As mentioned, the stadium-creator is only available on next-gen, so those on PS4 and Xbox One will miss out. Another next-gen exclusive feature is 60fps support.

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One, though people who buy a more expensive edition can start playing four days early.

MLB The Show 21 is the first game in the series to be released on Xbox consoles thanks to an expanded agreement between PlayStation Studios and Major League Baseball. A Jackie Robinson edition of the game will be available, and a portion of game sales will go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

In other baseball video game news, the first gameplay trailer for RBI Baseball 21 is out now.