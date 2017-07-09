MLB The Show 17 Gets Price Drop, All-Star Edition

With Major League Baseball's All-Star game set to take place this week, Sony has discounted its professional baseball game, MLB The Show 17, and announced a new version of the game themed around the All-Star game.

Starting with the price drop, MLB The Show 17's standard edition is now available for $40, while the Digital Deluxe Edition can be had for $80.

As for the new All-Star edition, this replaces the MVP edition. The $50 game comes with everything in the MVP edition in addition to the Diamond Dynast Jump Start Pack. You also get 31 PS4 themes, 5,000 Stubs, and more. Here is a full rundown.

MLB The Show 17 All-Star Edition Includes:

Game

5,000 Stubs

Gold Season Starter Pack (includes Mission Starter for Gold Item)

1 Sponsor Pack

10 Standard Packs

31 PS4 Themes

Diamond Dynasty Jump Start Pack

The Jump Start Pack includes the following:

1 All-Star Flashback or Legend

2 guaranteed Mission Starter Players 1 guaranteed Gold Flashback or Legend that opens up a Mission for a Diamond player reward 1 guaranteed Silver Flashback or Legend that opens up a Mission for a Gold player reward

22 guaranteed Silver players

The actual 2017 MLB All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 11 in Miami. You can read and learn more about the match-up here on GameSpot sister site CBS Sports.

GameSpot's MLB The Show 17 review scored the game an 8/10. "This is America's National Pastime at its best," reviewer Richard Wakeling said.