MLB Slugger To Wear Destiny-Themed Cleats This Weekend, See Them Here

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will wear Destiny-themed cleats during games this weekend, according to Bungie. Judge, who was an All-Star this year and won the Home Run Derby, is apparently a fan of Destiny's Warlocks. He's also going to wear batting gloves that have cool-looking Destiny flair.

This sort of thing is not usually allowed, but August 25-27 is MLB's first-ever "Players Weekend." Players are given more freedom of expression for their gear, and Judge is not the only player making the most of the occasion.

Here’s a closer look at the #Destiny2-themed cleats that will be worn by @TheJudge44 this weekend. First up: Warlock cleats and gloves. pic.twitter.com/9TgBCsKJ8l — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) August 25, 2017

The Yankees have afternoon games at home on August 26 and August 27, so you'll have a few chances to see Judge wearing his Destiny cleats.

Judge is apparently a big fan of Destiny. He visited developer Bungie's offices in July, thanking the studio for giving him a look at Destiny 2 ahead of its release.

Had a great time at @bungie checking out @DestinytheGame 2. Thanks for having us! pic.twitter.com/bRSESpTjwv — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) July 22, 2017

Judge was involved in the multiple benches-clearing brawls that took place during the Yankees/Tigers game this week in Detroit. However, controversially, he was not suspended. You can check out some footage of the fights below.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with the PC edition scheduled to arrive in October. A beta for the PC version will debut next week.