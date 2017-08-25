MLB Slugger To Wear Destiny-Themed Cleats This Weekend, See Them Here

Aaron Judge likes Destiny, apparently.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will wear Destiny-themed cleats during games this weekend, according to Bungie. Judge, who was an All-Star this year and won the Home Run Derby, is apparently a fan of Destiny's Warlocks. He's also going to wear batting gloves that have cool-looking Destiny flair.

This sort of thing is not usually allowed, but August 25-27 is MLB's first-ever "Players Weekend." Players are given more freedom of expression for their gear, and Judge is not the only player making the most of the occasion.

The Yankees have afternoon games at home on August 26 and August 27, so you'll have a few chances to see Judge wearing his Destiny cleats. 

Judge is apparently a big fan of Destiny. He visited developer Bungie's offices in July, thanking the studio for giving him a look at Destiny 2 ahead of its release.

Judge was involved in the multiple benches-clearing brawls that took place during the Yankees/Tigers game this week in Detroit. However, controversially, he was not suspended. You can check out some footage of the fights below.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with the PC edition scheduled to arrive in October. A beta for the PC version will debut next week.

