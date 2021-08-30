Minecraft Tools Guide - Tools For Item Maintenance

Note: This guide focuses on the Bedrock version of Minecraft, available on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile.

can be a huge grind depending on how you play it, and this grind puts off just as many potential Minecraft devotees as it attracts. With the right items, you can whittle that grind down and make Minecraft less about mining, more about crafting. An anvil takes a lot of resources, but the enchantment and renaming abilities make it worthwhile. Your first enchantment table will take a while to build, but its fuel--Lapis Lazuli and XP--are plentiful and easily gained, and both can turn your tools into reliable, long-term friends. To help you sustain yourself more effectively in the brutal world of Minecraft, we've compiled details around the game's most useful tools that'll help you do just that.

Anvil

You can repair any item at a Crafting Table, of course, but once you start working with enchanted items, you'll want an anvil. It requires a lot of iron--31 ingots--but it allows you to repair enchanted items, combine enchantment books, and re-name items.

Grindstone

Having enchanted items is a huge step forward, but not every enchantment is useful. A Grindstone will let you remove any non-Curse enchantments from an item, while dumping a bit of XP in return. This is especially useful if you decide to start grinding with fishing as we talked about above.

Enchantment Table

Once you start really mining, you're going to find so much Lapis Lazuli that you don't know what to do with it. So what do you do with it? Enchant everything you own. An enchantment table, once built, requires a bit of Lapis Lazuli and some of your precious XP, but the right enchantments can turn a basic tool into a trusted one.