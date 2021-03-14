Explaining NFT, The New Crypto Craze Halo Infinite Details Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Exclusivity Robolox Stock TMNT Game

Minecraft Experts Can Get Paid For Virtual Landscaping Services

Nothing surprises us at this point, including paying a virtual landscaper to improve your Minecraft world.

Mark Twain once famously said, “Buy land. They’re not making it anymore.” It held true for a century, but games like Minecraft have proven the author wrong. In fact, one company is even hiring real landscapers to help Minecraft players improve their virtual spaces.

As spotted by CNN, a UK-based company called Whatshed is looking to hire a team of virtual landscapers who can give players advice on how to “improve their in-game outdoor space.” The company is primarily focused on offering advice on outdoor buildings like sheds and workshops, as well as greenhouses, and with the pandemic keeping so many inside, it’s likely a good portion of players have been diving deep into Minecraft for the first time.

Applicants need to have experience with Minecraft already, though not necessarily with landscaping--they do need to be able to demonstrate a “passion for gardening” and the outdoors.

One humorous line in the “responsibilities” section of the listing says that landscapers must provide suggestions that stay within a client’s “budget.” Whether this means real money based on hourly work or Minecoin in the game isn’t clear, but another page also mentions the latter.

If you’re on the other side and want to hire a virtual landscape gardener for your Minecraft world, you can also sign up on the same website. You’ll get an hour-long consultation and will then receive mockup designs and ideas for how to improve your world. This is truly the future.

Minecraft is available on basically everything at this point, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile. The majority of supported platforms also feature cross-play, so it shouldn’t matter which platform the consultant is on versus the client.

