Minecraft Dungeons Flames Of The Nether DLC Launches Alongside Free Update

New DLC is now available for Minecraft Dungeons in the form of the Flames of the Nether expansion, while a free update is available for everyone.

The Flames of the Nether DLC, which costs $6 USD, takes players inside the Nether. It includes six missions that feature new artifacts, weapons, and gear. The DLC also includes a new Baby Ghast pet and two additional skins. Overall, Mojang is calling the Flames of the Nether DLC the "most ambitious" content for Minecraft Dungeons thus far. Check out the launch trailer below.

In addition to the paid DLC, Mojang is launching what it also calls the "most ambitious free update" to Minecraft Dungeons to date. The update adds a new feature called Ancient Hunts, which are procedurally generated end-game missions.

"Surviving these Ancient Hunts and beating the Ancient mobs within is the only way to get top-tier Gilded gear," reads a line from its description.

The free update also introduces a currency called Gold that is available from the Puglin merchant in your camp.

Minecraft Dungeons is a successful spin-off of Minecraft, boasting 10 million players. Minecraft Dungeons is available for $20 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC. The game hasn't necessarily sold 10 million copies, however, as it's also available on Xbox and PC through Xbox Game Pass.

While Minecraft: Dungeons has proven to be a successful spin-off from the base game, not every project of its kind has worked out. In January, Microsoft announced it was shutting down the game Minecraft Earth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.