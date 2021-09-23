Minecraft Dev Mojang Reportedly Has Two New Games In The Works

Minecraft developer Mojang is said to be working on two new game projects, though details on what exactly those games are is currently unclear.

The report comes via Windows Central, which states that based on information from trusted sources, the developer behind the global phenomenon is currently working on two all-new projects that aren't Minecraft proper or its loot-based RPG Minecraft Dungeons.

As pointed out by Windows Central, the official Minecraft Instagram frequently likes to post retro-inspired looks at what Minecraft would be like if it were a 2D, pixelated side-scroller in the vein of Terraria or a top-down farming adventure like Stardew Valley. The posts receive hundreds of thousands of likes, which isn't surprising given Minecraft's massive popularity.

While the pixel posts doesn't necessarily mean one of Mojang's two new projects might be a pixel-based throwback to years past, it's a fun idea to think about, and would certainly make sense. Or maybe Mojang's new games are something else entirely, completely unrelated to the Minecraft IP. Only time will tell.

Mojang is no stranger to experimenting with Minecraft. The developer has continually introduced new ideas into both the game itself and the lucrative IP it spawned. The short-lived Minecraft Earth certainly sounded promising before being cancelled, and Minecraft Dungeons looks to have been a big success, recently reaching 10 million players.

Minecraft Dungeons has continued to receive new expansions and content since its May 2020 release and recently arrived on Steam. Minecraft Dungeons' success proves Mojang has the power to branch out into new genres, so it will be interesting to see what the team cooks up next.