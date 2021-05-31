Minecraft Caves And Cliffs Part 1 Drops June 8 With New Blocks And Mobs

Both editions of Minecraft, Bedrock and Java, will get part one of the Caves & Cliffs update on June 8, developer Mojang has confirmed. The latest patch--which includes new blocks and mobs--will be available on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Three new mobs will be added with this update: the underwater creatures axolotls, the Minecraft Earth-exclusive glow squid, and goats. Though axolotls only attack Drowned, they're mostly harmless. The same goes for the glow squids. Goats, on the other hand, are the most aggressive of the three new mobs in Minecraft, headbutting players whenever possible.

That goat is just looking for some trouble.

On top of the three mobs, Caves & Cliffs brings some 91 new blocks to Minecraft. This includes amethyst, copper, and dripleaves, but Mojang said the rest "might be a bit trickier to discover." Players can switch to Creative mode to get immediate access to all of the new Minecraft content.

This is just the first part of what has become a massive update. Mojang split Caves & Cliffs in two to focus on the "much bigger changes" planned for the second half. Part two launches this holiday.