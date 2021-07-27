Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Out Now On Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Simulator, the technologically staggering love letter to aviation, is now finally out on Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. While the game was greeted with an enthusiastic critical response when it was first released for PC late last year, the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game have managed to deliver the fidelity and performance you expect with only a few compromises.

In our updated Microsoft Flight Simulator review, critic Alessandro Barbosa called the game visually breathtaking, though he criticized the game's clunky user interface. He also praised the game's updated tutorials, which are significantly improved from the PC original, and called Microsoft Flight Simulator the first game to truly push the Xbox Series X. Other critics agreed with our assessment, giving the game the highest Metascore for an Xbox Series X|S released in 2021 so far.

"Controlling flight on a controller is, thankfully, a lot better, with a decent balance of options mapped as default to give you a great sense of control in the air while not stripping away the enthusiast fundamentals of the series," he wrote. "Of course, all of this can be customized, letting you tune your experience however you see fit. More dedicated players will likely want to invest in a full HOTAS setup for the most authentic experience, but many are sadly still incompatible with the Xbox Series X."

There are, however, a few sticks designed with the Xbox Series X|S systems in mind. Our list of the best flight sticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox and PC runs through several, ranging from budget options to more expensive setups. If you're planning on playing the game frequently, you'll certainly want one.

There's also a significant update for the PC version of the game, which clocks in at 40 GB. It includes a significant boost for performance. Along with its arrival on Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now on Xbox Game Pass. For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.