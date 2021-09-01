Microsoft Creates Custom Xbox Series X For Shang-Chi, Here's How To Potentially Win It

Microsoft has partnered with Marvel to create a special Xbox Series X inspired by the soon-to-release MCU movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The custom console features the Shang-Chi logo and the Ten Rings imagery that we've seen in trailers and posters for the film. The controller, meanwhile, has striking red accents on the handles that are meant to look like dragon scales. Overall, the console and controller designs are fairly minimalistic.

The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for.

Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1h — Xbox (@Xbox) September 1, 2021

Microsoft is releasing this special edition console and controller through a giveaway, and it also comes with a Shang-Chi action figure and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass card. The lucky winner will get all the goodies inside a specially created and themed box, which you can see above.

Behold, the Shang-Chi Xbox Series X

For a chance to win the prize, you need to follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet. You have until September 19 at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to do so. That's it. After the giveaway period ends, Microsoft will randomly select one winner. You can see the full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes here.

While the Shang-Chi Xbox Series X will not go on sale to the public, Microsoft is releasing the first-ever custom Xbox Series X console themed around Halo Infinite in November. However, the system sold out almost instantly and is now being sold for ridiculous markups.

Shang-Chi opens in theaters on September 3. Similar to Disney's Free Guy, it will not be available on Disney+ right away, so you'll need to go to a theater to see it or wait a while.

For more, check out GameSpot's Shang-Chi review and our feature, "Who's Who In Shang-Chi? Every New Character In The Upcoming Marvel Movie (That We Know Of)."