Microsoft Commits To Sustainable Packaging Goals, Including In Xbox Products

Microsoft has updated its sustainable packaging goals, setting a list of ambitious targets to achieve in two phases. The company outlined its goals with partial progress to be made by 2025, ultimately leading to 100% recyclable packaging by 2030.

According to a social media post and packaging compliance page, Microsoft's goals include the elimination of single-use plastic packaging, and 100% certified sustainability forested fiber by 2025, by 2025. Then by 2030 the company is aiming to achieve 100% recyclable packaging and 100% recycled, renewable, or responsibly sourced content. That last term means that the company commits to knowing the full extent of its material supply chain and assuring that none of it is harmful to the planet or people.

While the site does not explicitly mention the Xbox by name, a header image on the compliance page shows an Xbox Series X and various Xbox accessories, along with other Microsoft products like the Surface tablets. Any company-wide sustainability goal would include changes to Xbox packaging.

The same page notes that it has been carbon neutral since 2012 and aims to be carbon negative by 2030. It also has notes on its handling of waste and water consumption.