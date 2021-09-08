Microsoft Bringing Xbox Series X|S Controller Features To Last-Gen Controllers For Xbox Insiders

Microsoft is adding next-gen controller features for older Xbox controllers for some Xbox Insiders. Announced in a blog post, the new firmware will allow some older Xbox controllers to use features previously exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S controllers.

The firmware update applies to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth Support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers, adding better cross-device Bluetooth connectivity and reduced latency. The cross-device Bluetooth connectivity uses Bluetooth Low Energy, which allows for a better connection to PCs, iOS, and Android devices that support it. It also allows the controller to remember one Bluetooth device and one Xbox console, letting people switch between the two devices by double-tapping the sync button.

The Phantom Magenta Xbox One Controller is one of many special edition controllers that will take advantage of the firmware update

The controllers listed are also getting Dynamic Latency Input support on Xbox Series X|S. This technology delivers controller inputs to the console more effectively, reducing the amount of latency occurring while playing. Both of these features are already present in Xbox Series X|S controllers, but now Microsoft is working on bringing them to capable backward compatible devices. This update is available for Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha members of the Xbox Insider Program.

Last month, Microsoft began testing a 4K resolution dashboard for Xbox Series X|S consoles after the consoles launched with a max resolution of 1080p for the dashboard.