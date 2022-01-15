Microsoft Announces Major Changes To Halo Infinite's Microtransaction System

"We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more."

By on

Comments

In addition to a patch addressing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle issues next week, developer 343 Industries is planning a significant update for the game's microtransaction store--and content is getting cheaper.

Starting with this coming Tuesday, January 18's refresh of the microtransaction store, players will see some notable changes. Jerry Hook, the head of design at 343, said the overall goal is to reduce prices across the board, and 343 will conduct tests regularly to find what works best.

Click To Unmute
  1. Next Call Of Duty Might Arrive Early | GameSpot News
  2. GTA 6 In 2023? | GameSpot News
  3. Halo Infinite | Cyber Showdown Teaser Trailer
  4. Overprime - "Two Ways" Cinematic Trailer
  5. Destiny 2 Xur Guide - January 14, 2022
  6. First 17 Minutes of Torchlight Infinite Gameplay
  7. SCREAM (2022) Cast Plays WHO SAID IT?
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile - Announcing Season 1: Heist
  9. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Design Battle
  10. PUBG MOBILE | New Map: Aftermath
  11. God of War | 4K NVIDIA DLSS Comparison
  12. Torchlight: Infinite - Closed Beta Gameplay Preview Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Infinite--and it all starts next week," Hook said on Twitter. "Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more."

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process..."

Halo Infinite is a free-to-play game and relies on microtransaction items to make money. Players have raised concerns about the price points for certain items, such as the recent Mister Chief pack. It remains to be seen what the new prices will be and how the perceived value will be accepted--or not--by fans.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on Tuesday when the new store refresh takes place.

January 18 also marks the start of Halo Infinite's next multiplayer event--Cyber Showdown. The event will let players unlock new cosmetic content, including a neon-colored holographic mohawk.

Halo TV Show Trailer Breakdown: More Spartans Please
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)