Microsoft Announces Major Changes To Halo Infinite's Microtransaction System

In addition to a patch addressing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle issues next week, developer 343 Industries is planning a significant update for the game's microtransaction store--and content is getting cheaper.

Starting with this coming Tuesday, January 18's refresh of the microtransaction store, players will see some notable changes. Jerry Hook, the head of design at 343, said the overall goal is to reduce prices across the board, and 343 will conduct tests regularly to find what works best.

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Infinite--and it all starts next week," Hook said on Twitter. "Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more."

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process..."

Halo Infinite is a free-to-play game and relies on microtransaction items to make money. Players have raised concerns about the price points for certain items, such as the recent Mister Chief pack. It remains to be seen what the new prices will be and how the perceived value will be accepted--or not--by fans.

January 18 also marks the start of Halo Infinite's next multiplayer event--Cyber Showdown. The event will let players unlock new cosmetic content, including a neon-colored holographic mohawk.