Metroid: Samus Returns Gets A Cool-Looking New Nintendo 3DS XL

To coincide with the release of Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo is releasing a new Metroid-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL--and it looks pretty sweet. The limited-edition system comes in Samus's colors and has the image of Samus on its front and back, while the Screwattack logo is on the back.

The system, which does not come with a copy of Metroid: Samus Returns, is priced at $200 in the United States. It launches on September 15, the same day as the game.

Samus Returns is a reimagining of the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid II: Return of Samus. The new version features updated visuals, 3D support (though it can be turned off), and new features such as the ability for Samus to aim with 360 degrees of freedom.

A big part of the new version is the melee counter system; Samus can counter enemies' attacks, and this plays a big role in boss battles. Additionally, Samus now has Aeion abilities, for example, which give her new sets of powers. Scan Pulse, for example, shows players where to go next on the map, avoiding the traditional Metroid task of reexaming your route when you hit a dead end.

