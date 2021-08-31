Metal Gear Solid V Servers Are Shutting Down For Older Systems In May 2022

Konami has announced that the online servers for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be shutting down at the end of May 2022. The process for winding down the servers has started today with the termination of the game's purchase system.

The game also features the third iteration of the franchise's popular online component, Metal Gear Online. Any related DLC to this multiplayer mode will no longer be available for purchase starting on November 30 this year. This mode focused on a class system where players can choose different roles with unique strengths and weaknesses such as the stealthy Infiltrator, balanced Scout, and heavily equipped Enforcer. There were also a variety of game modes, including the deathmatch classic Bounty Hunter, king-of-the-hill style Comm Control, and the capture-the-flag inspired Cloak and Dagger.

Additionally, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will be delisted from digital PS3 and Xbox 360 storefronts on March 1, 2022. The final step in the process will end with the official retirement of the game's PS3 and Xbox 360 servers on May 31, 2022.

Konami notes that while the online servers will be shut down, the game will still be playable offline. No refunds will be offered for in-game item purchases, and the current timeline could change without prior notice. Fortunately, it looks like that the PS4 and Xbox One servers for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will remain functional.